Tuesday’s Headlines: LEGO Finally Gets It Edition

Set your calendars. On Aug. 1, LEGO will finally start selling a "Downtown Streetcar and Station" kit as part of its LEGO City line, ending an epoch in which transit-loving kids were forced to build urban toys that only featured trucks, police SUVs, airplanes, science labs and even (hold onto your coffee) a "police prison island."

LEGO is way ahead of the MTA. Photo: LEGO

Now you know Streetsblog has had our issues with LEGO over the years for the company's failure to help kids imagine truly livable cities by not including bike lanes in their kits or for envisioning a shopping street with no space for pedestrians (and let's not even mention the Legoland tax breaks).

But now, with "Downtown Streetcar and Station," LEGO seems to be getting with the program. The new kit is even fully wheelchair accessible, which is more than we can say for the MTA, thanks to Gov. Hochul's elimination of congestion pricing that has enraged disabled New Yorkers, as we reported today.

We weren't the only kids who were excited about the LEGO announcement:

Look at the illustration on this box!



Even the folks at LEGO understand that public transit needs to be surrounded by streets lined with several floors of windows (not parking decks), plus great pedestrian infrastructure.



Play with LEGOs more often, city leaders. https://t.co/Oy3SQLLjG7 — Darin Givens (@atlurbanist) July 22, 2024

