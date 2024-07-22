Bike Rack Saves Pedestrians in Crash on Busy Brooklyn Street

A New Jersey driver with a long record of recklessness on New York City streets crashed his car onto a sidewalk in Brooklyn on Monday morning, but his out-of-control car only came to rest after nudging up against a bike rack, witnesses said.

According to one witness, the driver jumped the sidewalk on Kings Highway between E. 17th and 18th streets at around 9 a.m. and was stopped from causing more violence by a bike rack that bent but did not break.

A witness and the NYPD said that no one was seriously injured.

"Enough is enough!" said Amber Adler, an activist, Council candidate and member of Families for Safe Streets who was on the scene. "If it wasn’t for the bike rack outside of a local grocer, at least half a dozen people could have been injured or killed this morning. We live in a pedestrian-filled city. We need more bike racks."

Adler also advocated for several bike racks to be deployed in sequence to function as a bike rack bollard outside of establishments to "protect all New Yorkers from reckless drivers."

The white Hyundai involved in the crash has been nabbed 10 times by city speed- and red-light cameras since Oct. 10, 2023, city records show.