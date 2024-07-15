Monday’s Headlines: Who’s a Good Boy Edition

We write a lot about people who are injured or killed in crashes in New York City because the numbers are so incomprehensible (in the first six months of this year, for example, 25,236 people have been injured, and 131 have been killed, in 45,286 reported crashes — or roughly 250 crashes per day).

But we don't write very often about the other victims of road violence: the four-legged members of our families.

New York Times columnist Ginia Bellafante illustrated part of the problem via her recent column on the hit-and-run killing of her dog, Chicky — one of who knows how many dogs and cats that are killed or maimed every year by car drivers. Such killings are treated as nothing worse than minor property damage, and, worse, no one keeps accurate numbers on how many animal companions are struck, as if their lives have no value.

It's just another data point in the ongoing calculation of how cars have ruined our city. Another data point? New Yorkers are now far more likely to be killed in a car crash than a shooting, Gothamist reported.

In other news from a busy weekend: