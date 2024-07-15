Monday’s Headlines: Who’s a Good Boy Edition

We write a lot about people who are injured or killed in crashes in New York City because the numbers are so incomprehensible (in the first six months of this year, for example, 25,236 people have been injured, and 131 have been killed, in 45,286 reported crashes — or roughly 250 crashes per day).
But we don't write very often about the other victims of road violence: the four-legged members of our families.
New York Times columnist Ginia Bellafante illustrated part of the problem via her recent column on the hit-and-run killing of her dog, Chicky — one of who knows how many dogs and cats that are killed or maimed every year by car drivers. Such killings are treated as nothing worse than minor property damage, and, worse, no one keeps accurate numbers on how many animal companions are struck, as if their lives have no value.
It's just another data point in the ongoing calculation of how cars have ruined our city. Another data point? New Yorkers are now far more likely to be killed in a car crash than a shooting, Gothamist reported.
In other news from a busy weekend:
- Is the lack of overtime hurting MTA service? The union thinks so. (NYDN)
- Everyone is upset about the G train shutdown, which is what happens when shuttle buses are forced to share space with cars. (NY Post)
- In a weird Daily News op-ed, the trucking industry claimed that congestion pricing was a bad plan because New York needs a "big picture" effort to curb congestion. Um, isn't that congestion pricing?
- Like Streetsblog last week, Hell Gate is complaining that the city killed the only good thing to come out of Covid: outdoor dining.
- What's with all these defunct subway newsstands? (The City)
- The Post and Streetsblog (with more depth) covered a new report on the mostly positive results of the city's minimum wage law for delivery workers.
- It's so hard to throw a block party in New York City that Gothamist had to provide a guide.
- Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Council Member Justin Brannan want to hold reckless drivers accountable. (Brooklyn Paper)
- Here's another reason to make sure you properly dock a Citi Bike. (NY Post)
- Larry Penner is right: The MTA's top priority should be keeping the system in good repair, which is why Gov. Hochul's killing of congestion pricing is so frustrating (Mass Transit). Bloomberg had a similar take.
- More anti-housing NIMBYism in the Bronx. (NY Post)