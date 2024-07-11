Thursday’s Headlines: Do The Right Thing Edition

Bed-Stuy wants Gov. Hochul to "do the right thing." Is she listening?

Brooklyn electeds rallied on Wednesday at the Intersection of Fulton Street and Nostrand Avenue to demand Hochul reverse her decision to "indefinitely pause" congestion pricing — calling out the Gridlock Gov for eliminating sorely needed station elevators in question by putting the funding from congestion tolls on ice.

The Fulton-Nostrand stop where the group rallied is one of 23 subway stations with accessibility upgrades on the chopping block.

hochul's cancellation of congestion pricing means these 23 subway station accessibility projects won't happen, the MTA says pic.twitter.com/oWL4Yc8SSS — David J. Meyer (@dahvnyc) June 26, 2024

"What she is doing is not only an attack on all of our constituents, but our most vulnerable constituents: senior citizens," Council Member Chi Ossé (D-Bedford-Stuyvesant) told attendees. "Overturning congestion pricing is an attack on our senior citizens. Shame on Gov. Kathy Hochul. We need congestion pricing to come into law."

State Sen. Jabari Brisport and Assembly Member Phara Souffrant-Forrest also attended and spoke at the event.

Millions of transit riders — including senior citizens who do not or cannot drive — rely on critical upgrades to make the MTA more reliable and accessible, including elevators, that Hochul's gambit has threatened. The MTA says at least $16.5 billion in projects may not happen without the money from tolls.

"We are saying to Gov. Kathy Hochul: This is your fight. I hope you hear from your constituents here across the borough," Riders Alliance Senior Organizer Danna Dennis said. "The governor knows it is what’s best for the community. Do the right thing, Gov. Kathy Hochul. Elevators — now."

CBS New York also covered the rally.

In other news: