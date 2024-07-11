Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: Do The Right Thing Edition

Bed-Stuy subway riders are mad Gov. Hochul's congestion pricing gambit has put crucial elevators in their neighborhood on the chopping block. Plus more news.

12:01 AM EDT on July 11, 2024

Photo: Ibrahim Hersi|

Central Brooklyn pols rallying Wednesday with riders.

Bed-Stuy wants Gov. Hochul to "do the right thing." Is she listening?

Brooklyn electeds rallied on Wednesday at the Intersection of Fulton Street and Nostrand Avenue to demand Hochul reverse her decision to "indefinitely pause" congestion pricing — calling out the Gridlock Gov for eliminating sorely needed station elevators in question by putting the funding from congestion tolls on ice.

The Fulton-Nostrand stop where the group rallied is one of 23 subway stations with accessibility upgrades on the chopping block.

"What she is doing is not only an attack on all of our constituents, but our most vulnerable constituents: senior citizens," Council Member Chi Ossé (D-Bedford-Stuyvesant) told attendees. "Overturning congestion pricing is an attack on our senior citizens. Shame on Gov. Kathy Hochul. We need congestion pricing to come into law."

State Sen. Jabari Brisport and Assembly Member Phara Souffrant-Forrest also attended and spoke at the event.

Millions of transit riders — including senior citizens who do not or cannot drive — rely on critical upgrades to make the MTA more reliable and accessible, including elevators, that Hochul's gambit has threatened. The MTA says at least $16.5 billion in projects may not happen without the money from tolls.

"We are saying to Gov. Kathy Hochul: This is your fight. I hope you hear from your constituents here across the borough," Riders Alliance Senior Organizer Danna Dennis said. "The governor knows it is what’s best for the community. Do the right thing, Gov. Kathy Hochul. Elevators — now."

CBS New York also covered the rally.

In other news:

  • Times transit reporter Ana Ley took questions about congestion pricing on Reddit.
  • High Line nonprofit fights potential casino in its backyard. (NY Times)
  • The family of Fourth of July crash victims is furious that the killer, held without bail, hasn't showed up to court. (NY Post)
  • Believe what you will about this alleged Central Park bike crash. (West Side Rag)
  • Outgoing Netherlands PM rolls out of office on two wheels. (NY Times)
Ibrahim Hersi

Ibrahim Hersi is a student at the Craig Newmark School of Journalism here in New York, where he's focused on arts and culture (but we'll change that!). He was born and raised in Harlem and enjoys watching sports. He is a proud member of the StreetsblogNYC intern Class of 2024.

David Meyer@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

