Friday’s Headlines Ask, ‘Was It Worth It, Governor?’

So a new poll came out yesterday that definitely was not good news for Gov. Hochul, who has earned the monicker Congestion Kathy ever since killing congestion pricing on June 5.

According to Siena Research, 45 percent of New Yorkers support Hochul's decision to pause the central business district tolling, versus 23 percent who opposed the move. That may sound like good news for the gov, but considering that a very strong majority opposed congestion pricing in previous polls, you'd expect that at least a majority would have supported her plan to kill it.

Plus, Hochul said she killed congestion pricing on behalf of "working-class" people who go to diners. But the poll shows that it was the wealthy who approved of her decision to wrest $15 billion from the MTA on behalf of drivers:

The only crosstab that matters: Poorer New Yorkers, who use transit, are much less likely to support Gov. Hochul's decision to kill congestion pricing. Graphic: Siena Research

And there's a wealth of information in the crosstabs that show that Hochul's "pause" didn't have the political upside that she thought it would:

Hochul's approval rating is down to just 38 percent.

And 50 percent disapprove of the job she is doing as governor.

Only 34 percent of people say Hochul "cares about" people like themselves — a number that drops to 28 percent among people earning less than $50,000.

The Post also covered the poll dip, which is ironic because the anti-congestion pricing tabloid should be cheering the flip-flopping governor.

OUCH: Fewer than 1/2 of New Yorkers support @GovKathyHochul's congestion pricing betrayal



2/3 of New Yorkers say the governor doesn't care about people like us https://t.co/pNIfNoHpjH — 🚇 Riders Alliance (@RidersAlliance) June 20, 2024

Gov. Hochul's pause on congestion pricing is going to hurt even worse than we thought. ( Bloomberg

Late on Thursday night we learned that one of the lawsuits against congestion pricing has been dismissed, as Dave Colon tweeted:

The hits keep coming for Kathy Hochul: A federal judge has dismissed almost every piece of the New York City-based lawsuits filed against congestion pricing pic.twitter.com/iwlPODYuko — Good Idea Dave (@DaveCoIon) June 20, 2024

Residents of Harlem are pissed that they won't be getting a new subway. ( amNY

