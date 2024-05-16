Thursday’s Headlines: Will Albany Green Light More Red Light Cameras

Will Albany give the green light to more red light cameras?
City Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez spent Wednesday in the state capital pushing legislation to reauthorize and expand the city's tiny red light camera program.
Just 150 of the 13,700 signalized intersections in New York City have automated camera enforcement — barely 1 percent. City-backed legislation from state Sen. Andrew Gounardes would expand red light cameras to 1,325 intersections, or 10 percent of signalized intersections.
Locations with red light cameras experienced a 73-percent reduction in red light in the 30 years since DOT began using the technology. The program was limited to just 18 locations when it launched in 1994.
Camera enforcement's small footprint means drivers face few consequences for running reds. Last year 29 people died in crashes in the city that involved red light-running, which, according to DOT, was an all-time record.
Rodriguez also joined the push in Albany to empower the state DMV to suspend the vehicle registrations of cars with over five red light camera tickets in a year.
DOT shared a photo on Twitter of Rodriguez while meeting with Assembly Members Brian Cunningham, Manny de Los Santos and Landon Dais, whose help is truly needed.
