Friday’s Headlines: Eclipsed by Cars Edition

Monday's solar show will cast a shadow over a swath of the country, but it'll also shed light on how we've allowed cars to eclipse our ability to get around.

As Aaron Short reported in Streetsblog USA yesterday, many of the rural and suburban areas inside the "zone of totality" will be totally gridlocked. Authorities in Texas, for example, aren't bothering to bolster their transit, instead just telling drivers to back extra water and gas because of the traffic.

I confess that I'll be getting out of town for the Big Event, albeit on Amtrak to Burlington, Vermont, so expect a review (of the transit, that is) next week.

Until then, here's the news: