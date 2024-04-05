Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines: Eclipsed by Cars Edition
The shadow cast by Monday's eclipse will also shed light on our country's car-dependence. Plus other news.
New Jersey’s Case Against Congestion Pricing Hits Troubled Waters on Hearing’s Second Day
The Garden State's lawyer exposed the holes in its case by failing to cite any provision to back his claim that "the obligation of NEPA is to mitigate everywhere you find impacts."
Thursday’s Headlines: Day In Court Edition
Yesterday was all about New Jersey's day in court ... plus other news.
Reporter’s Notebook: NJ Finally Gets Its Day in Court in Congestion Pricing Suit
New Jersey's lawsuit against the first congestion tolls in American history finally gets a hearing Newark. Here's a run through of the trial's first day.
Drawing Lines: NYPD Precinct Steals Sidewalk with Unauthorized Paint Job
Cops at the 94th Precinct in Greenpoint have stolen public space with some paint. Whatever happened to the Integrity Control Officer?