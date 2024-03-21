Thursday’s Headlines: Mr. Met on a Citi Bike Edition

We're sending Dave Colon out to Shea Citi Field today for the big announcement — hinted at least week in these pixels — that Citi Bike had finally reached the ballpark that shares its corporate naming rights.

We're told Mr. Met will ride around, even. But we won't be happy until our bike-riding reporter has made it there and back safely — no mean feat for anyone trying to bike to the Mets.

Until then, here were the top stories from a very slow news day in the mainstream press: