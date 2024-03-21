Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Citi Bike

Thursday’s Headlines: Mr. Met on a Citi Bike Edition

Citi Bike officially comes to Citi Field. Plus other news.

12:02 AM EDT on March 21, 2024

Let’s go, Mets (Mr. and Mrs.)!

We're sending Dave Colon out to Shea Citi Field today for the big announcement — hinted at least week in these pixels — that Citi Bike had finally reached the ballpark that shares its corporate naming rights.

We're told Mr. Met will ride around, even. But we won't be happy until our bike-riding reporter has made it there and back safely — no mean feat for anyone trying to bike to the Mets.

Until then, here were the top stories from a very slow news day in the mainstream press:

  • Tapp? Meet OMNY. OMNY? Meet Tapp. (NYDN, amNY)
  • Take that, Texas: A bus company has sided with Mayor Adams and decided to stop transporting asylum seekers from the Lone Star State to the Empire State. (NY Post, amNY)
  • MTA CEO Janno Lieber urged big firms — the ones who will benefit from congestion pricing — to start cheering louder. (Crain's)
  • Hey, did you see our Polk Award-winning and Goldsmith Prize-finalist reporter Jesse Coburn sharing his tips in the Journalist's Resource?
  • The upstate town of Yorktown may come to its senses on lumping in e-bike with ATVs. (News12, Examiner)
  • And from the national desk: President Biden continues to triple down on electric cars, which may improve the air a bit, but will lock in America to another century of poor land use decisions, road violence and congestion. (NY Times)
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Environmental Justice

City: BQE Must Be Rebuilt to Last a Century … To Prevent More Pollution

Paging Mr. Orwell: Doubling down on the Robert Moses highway is actually good for neighborhoods nearby, the city claims.

March 21, 2024
Congestion Pricing

Opinion: Here’s How to Get Congestion Pricing Right

Why focus on the vegetables when dessert is on the table? 

March 21, 2024
Automated Enforcement

DOT Report: Rise in Red Light Running Shows Need for More Cameras

Two unfortunate trends are merging: post-pandemic reckless driving is increasing and far more people are dying in crashes from drivers running red lights.

March 20, 2024
Congestion Pricing

Republican Suffolk Co. Exec’s Pick for MTA Board Backs Congestion Toll

Another county heard from — and this time, it's making sense!

March 20, 2024
See all posts