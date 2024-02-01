Thursday’s Headlines: Expert Witness Edition

My one-man crusade to rid the streets of reckless drivers went national yesterday.

Given my status as New York City's "criminal mischief" bad boy, perhaps it was inevitable, but even though I'm only a regional treasure, Maryland state Sen. Cheryl Kagan invited me to be an "expert witness" on her bill to punish people who cover or deface their plates.

I want to say I was the biggest thing to hit Annapolis since the Naval Academy cheating scandal. But I only had two minutes to hit the highlights — people who cover their plates are dangerous and need to be held accountable! — before I was attacked by first-term Sen. William Folden (R-Maga), who said that speed cameras are just a money grab.

I told him they were a safety grab, but he didn't seem to agree.

I decided to let the Old Line Staters battle it out for themselves and caught an Acela back to the land of the all-night bodega. But if you want to watch my stirring testimony, click here and jump to 1:55:00, where you'll first hear Kagan describe my work as "legendary." (They're very polite down south — except for Folden, who starts at 2:07:38.)

What a day.

In news much closer to home: