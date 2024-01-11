NYPD Crash Investigations
Police Nab One Half of Hit-and-Run Duo Who Killed Pedestrian in Queens Last Year
Cops cuffed a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a 68-year-old pedestrian in Queens late last year. The second driver who hit the victim before also fleeing the scene is still on the loose.
