Friday’s Headlines: Dusk and Darkness Edition
A new DOT "heat map" shines new light on the agency's efforts to reduce the high number of fatal and severe traffic crashes that occur in the dark early evening hours of the fall and winter. Plus other news.
More from Streetsblog New York City
What’s That Rat-Drowning Experiment Mayor Adams Talked About? We Tried To Find Out
Adams likes to talk about rats, and Wednesday, he told DOT workers about a sadistic experiment that sort of likened them to the rodents,
Opinion: It’s Past Time for Protected Bike Lanes in Downtown Jamaica
There is no safe, legal, and easy way to ride through downtown Jamaica. It's time for that to change.
Thursday’s Headlines: Teach Your Adults Well Edition
It's time for the annual "Dusk and Darkness" campaign, but drivers should be careful all year. Plus other news.
Council Member Chi Ossé Blasts DOT For Delaying — And Maybe Killing — Bedford Ave Bike Lane
A Brooklyn Council member resoundingly criticized the Department of Transportation after the agency revealed that a protected bike lane on Bedford Avenue may not happen.