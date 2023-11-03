Friday’s Headlines: Dusk and Darkness Edition

A new DOT "heat map" shines new light on the agency's efforts to reduce the high number of fatal and severe traffic crashes that occur in the dark early evening hours of the fall and winter.

The chart shows significantly less red — representing several and fatal crashes — during the autumn evening hours than it showed when DOT first launched its "Dusk and Darkness" education and enforcement initiative in 2016.

The improvement is substantial and suggests the campaign made an impact, but it's difficult to draw conclusions about causation, as we noted in our 2017 coverage of the campaign.

DOT also implemented other major safety improvements during the period since "Dusk and Darkness" began, including the expanded rollout of speed enforcement cameras, traffic calming and bright streetlights.

"Comparing [the] earlier period (2010-14) to most recent period, Dusk & Darkness has clearly helped turn red boxes into pinker ones," DOT rep Mona Bruno said in an email.

In other news: