Tuesday’s Headlines: BQE Patchwork Edition

It's here, again: The city will fully close the Queens-bound lanes of the Brooklyn Queens Expressway between Atlantic Avenue and Sands Street for one weekend next month in order to conduct "necessary repair and replacement work" on the deteriorating structure, officials announced Monday.

The Oct. 14 to 16 work — which locals worry will send car and truck traffic spilling onto local streets — has been more than a year in the making, and is intended to forestall a broader, more ambitious reevaluation of the BQE's future.

City transportation officials are making a big show of the impending weekend-long shutdown, which follows two previous closures in March. In addition to the Queens-bound closure, the Staten Island-bound side of the highway will be reduced to one lane along the same stretch, officials said.

Several bus stops will be closed as a result of the city's detours. You can read about the full impact of the construction work on the DOT website.

Brooklyn Paper also covered the story in its backyard, naturally.

In other news: