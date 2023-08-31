Thursday’s Headlines: Nice White Parents, Part II Edition

Sure, it's not about street safety or road violence, but I wholeheartedly recommend Jonathan Lethem's New Yorker piece this week about the creation of "Boerum Hill."

Functioning as something of a bookend with the Times's "Nice White Parents" podcast from 2020, Lethem's piece explores the twisted vines of gentrification and racism, though neither term was widely thrown around in those days when the "renovators" "discovered" a trove of hundred-year-old buildings on a few blocks between a housing project and Atlantic Avenue — then set about building a new neighborhood ... in the name of (though not really the spirit of) "integration."

The fact that they chose the name of an old slaveholder for the neighborhood is the cherry on Lethem's extraordinary piece, which, of course, is informed by his magazine's writing about the neighborhood and Lethem's own childhood growing up in one of the very houses described therein.

Just a great piece of journalism and writing. Please read it. Then comment below.

In other news from an excruciatingly slow day: