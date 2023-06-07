Wednesday’s Headlines: Smoke Everywhere Edition

Our bike rides into work were beset by smoke blown in from Canadian wildfires on Tuesday, and forecasters told the New York Post that we’re in for a similarly ashen commute on Wednesday.

City and state officials have urged New Yorkers to stay indoors — warning that the bad air could cause shortness of breath, irritated eyes, or worse, Gothamist reported. Missing were calls for New Yorkers to drive less.

Transportation is a top source of greenhouse gas emissions on a good day, but local pols are apparently loathe to bite the bullet and suggest drivers consider alternatives — even when doing so has potential health benefits for everyone. Each additional car trip makes the air quality that much worse.

.@NYSDEC has issued a health advisory for today, as smoke from wildfires in Canada is impacting NYC's air. Limit outdoor activity. People with heart or breathing problems and children and older adults may be especially sensitive. See real-time air quality: https://t.co/HY3wuPBkoC pic.twitter.com/26jFgKW7Uu — City of New York (@nycgov) June 7, 2023

Many New Yorkers will choose to brave the smog-infested air on two wheels, including for work or because there isn’t an alternative; we salute them, even if their doctors do not. It’s a good thing we always carry a mask.

