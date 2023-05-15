Monday’s Headlines: The Citi Bike Decade Edition

Curbed was first out of the gate with the inevitable Citi Bike 10th anniversary stories, which will likely hit a crescendo over the next two weeks (the official silver anniversary will be the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend). The Curbed piece was an oral history, featuring the boosters who bucked what we’d all like to forget was the negative conventional wisdom back in 2013.

The good news? Citi Bike has turned out to be an unqualified success. The bad news? There is a qualification: We don’t know when or where the Lyft-owned company will expand next so that someday all of the city will be served by the Citi.

And what about then-candidate Eric Adams’s 2021 promise to put public money into this vital form of public transporation? It’s unclear if he’ll ever deliver on that.

In other news from a quiet weekend: