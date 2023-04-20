Thursday’s Headlines: Construction Zone Chaos Edition

The Department of Transportation has disregarded city law for months now by refusing to create a temporary bike lane on a stretch of Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn undergoing road reconstruction. Bike advocates plans to call them out for it in next month.

Transportation Alternatives and Bike New York will rally (and ride) to “#Fix4thAve” at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, T.A. Brooklyn organizer Kathy Park Price tweeted on Wednesday:

Save the Date for a Rally and Bike Ride to #Fix4thAve

Sat., May 6, 10:30am

Meet at Times Plaza by Atlantic Terminal

Organized by @TransAltBK + @bikenewyork

in partnership w/ @CMShahanaHanif and @LincolnRestler We'll ride 4th Ave with stops to highlight issues. https://t.co/cPFRPCjrXw — Kathy Park Price (@KathyParkPrice) April 19, 2023

The Department of Design and Construction broke ground in October on the $60-million “Great Streets” project between Atlantic Avenue and 64th Street — which will install raised, landscaped medians, safer pedestrian refuge areas and benches to the three-mile stretch.

DDC’s plans predate DOT’s installation of curbside protected bike lanes in 2020, and the lanes will return once the project wraps up. Until then, DOT has said cyclists will remain dangerously unprotected — for the sake of auto traffic.

The agency “determined that the approximately one-mile vehicle backups expected to occur from converting a traffic lane into a bike lane would introduce a significant number of turning conflicts at high pedestrian-volume intersections by vehicles seeking a detour,” Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez told the two advocacy groups in October.

In other news: