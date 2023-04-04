Tuesday’s Headlines: Here’s What Temp Tag Fraud Looks Like Edition
Today is a huge day for our city and our nation: It’s the day when Streetsblog publishes Part II of Jesse Coburn’s exhaustive investigation into the black market for illegally issued temporary license plates (read Part I here).
In today’s special episode, Coburn explores massive “multi-dealer locations,” where lax state rules allow shady car dealers to churn out temporary license plates even with no discernible business. Make sure you check out the drone photo of one such “dealership.” You’ll notice how the parking lot is entirely empty of cars. Those dealers must be selling something other than autos, right?
Come for the great journalism, but stay for the new “Streetsblog Projects” website, designed by in-house graphics whiz kid Angel Mendoza. It’s the slickest package we’ve put together in years.
In other news from a calm-before-the-storm kinda day:
- Finally, the final matchup of our monthlong March (Parking) Madness is set: It’s the 43rd Precinct of The Bronx vs. the 75th Precinct of Brooklyn, thanks to the Crown Heights command’s victory on Monday in the Eastern Regional final. Check out the climactic battle later this week. And look at the bracket below to see the contest so far: