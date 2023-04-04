Tuesday’s Headlines: Here’s What Temp Tag Fraud Looks Like Edition

Today is a huge day for our city and our nation: It’s the day when Streetsblog publishes Part II of Jesse Coburn’s exhaustive investigation into the black market for illegally issued temporary license plates (read Part I here).

In today’s special episode, Coburn explores massive “multi-dealer locations,” where lax state rules allow shady car dealers to churn out temporary license plates even with no discernible business. Make sure you check out the drone photo of one such “dealership.” You’ll notice how the parking lot is entirely empty of cars. Those dealers must be selling something other than autos, right?

Come for the great journalism, but stay for the new “Streetsblog Projects” website, designed by in-house graphics whiz kid Angel Mendoza. It’s the slickest package we’ve put together in years.

In other news from a calm-before-the-storm kinda day: