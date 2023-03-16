Thursday’s Headlines: ‘Defund Transit’ Caucus Edition

Reps. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island) and Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) drove into Midtown Manhattan for free on Wednesday to announce the formation of an “Anti-Congestion Tax Caucus” in Congress to advocate against congestion pricing — and showcase their truly awful records behind the wheel.

Malliotakis scrambled away from the presser into the backseat of a Cadillac SUV — parked in a pedestrian zone — with 25 speeding tickets on its record in the last three years alone, including 11 such violations in the 12-month period between January 2022 and January 2023.

The car’s many infractions, dating back to 2013, occurred mostly in the vicinity of Malliotakis’s district, according to public data — and included nine red light ticket violations, several parking tickets, and a whopping 36 (!) speeding tickets over that decade-long period.

Malliotakis and Gottheimer — the “Defund Transit Caucus,” in the words of Riders Alliance’s Danny Pearlstein — claim to want a full “environmental impact statement” from the MTA before it implements the tolls, which will fund a huge chunk of the authority’s capital needs.

Reps. Malliotakis and Gottheimer Announce a Bipartisan Caucus to Address Congestion Pricing Issue https://t.co/FMlAnz1uE4 — NTD News (@NTDNews) March 15, 2023

The MTA, however, can only wait so long for the money before it starts to delay sorely needed maintenance and modernization, according to transit officials. Gottheimer’s rep stems from his leadership of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, but he’s going out of his way to create problems for millions of New York City commuters, including many of his constituents.

“Yesterday it was reported that New York City has the most traffic congestion of any city across the United States, and incredibly today, we have members of Congress driving into midtown Manhattan trying to make sure those traffic problems remain,” MTA spokesman John McCarthy said in a statement to the Staten Island Advance tearing into the two members of Congress.

“The bottom line is reducing car and truck traffic is good for the environment, good for getting fire trucks, buses and delivery vehicles through the city, and good for the 90 percent of people who depend on mass transit.”

