Thursday’s Headlines: Streetsblog Won An Award Edition

No red carpets for us, but Streetsblog is getting in on the awards season action this year — our investigative reporter Jesse Coburn took home the inaugural Casey Feldman Award for Transportation Reporting from the University of Colorado, Boulder’s College of Media Communication and Information.

Coburn’s “Always Scared: Dangerous Streets Outside City Schools Threaten Children” mapped crashes near city schools while giving voice to student crash victims and others impacted by unsafe streets outside our loci of learning.

Feldman Award Judge Esteban Hernandez, a reporter at Axios Denver, said the project was “most impressive” because Coburn “compiled the data and did the additional on the ground reporting, which is a remarkable achievement.”

We at Streetsblog are grateful to get to go in-depth on the issues and give them a human, real-world face along the way. Reached for comment on Coburn’s award-winning turn, Streetsblog Editor-in-Chief Gersh Kuntzman had kind words … for himself.

“I’m never prouder of myself than when one of my young proteges wins a nationwide award for excellence, so once again, I am proud … of myself,” said the ever-modest Kuntzman.

In other news: