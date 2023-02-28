Tuesday’s Headlines: Rain, Sleet and Snow Edition

The forecast was for up to five inches of snow in parts of New York City on Monday night, according to Gothamist.

Streetsblog’s staff were skeptical we’d see that much of the white stuff this late in “winter,” but it seems we may have been proven wrong. The Washington Post called it the city’s “biggest snowstorm of the season.” Total accumulations were still pending as of publication (and due to the rain/snow line wavering all night over Brooklyn).

If the city wound up with more than a little powdering, Tuesday should mark the first, and maybe only, time this year New Yorkers get treated to “sneckdowns” — the de facto sidewalk extensions that form when city snowplows make their way down a street.

It may also be the only time this winter that the Department of Sanitation gets to use its spiffy growing fleet of narrow snowplows, which it unveiled in late 2021. The mini-snow plows are meant to clear narrow bike lanes. If you see any in action, let us know!

Heavy snow will continue to impact parts of the Northeast through Tuesday. A series of winter storm systems will continue to impact the West Coast through Wednesday with the final storm in the series pushing over the Southwest U.S. Wednesday into Thursday. pic.twitter.com/1hXG38fD4z — National Weather Service (@NWS) February 28, 2023

In other news: