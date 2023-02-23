Thursday’s Headlines: Party with a Purpose Edition

Here’s another reminder that our sister organization, Open Plans, is hosting its first annual “Public Space Awards” on March 2 in Soho.

It’s a bit like the Oscars or the Grammys — except that the honorees aren’t pampered actors or auto-tuned singers, but the hardworking people and groups behind the public spaces that make New York City the vibrant place that it is!

(So, like we said, it’s just like the Oscars and the Grammys).

It’s going to be a fun night of celebrating great public space management, open streets, open restaurants and initiatives that make our city better. Get your tickets here.

Voting is still open for the night’s “People’s Choice Award,” nominees for which include public space heroes like Drag Story Hour, the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus and the Longest Table al fresco dining event. Vote early (though not often; this ain’t Chicago).

We know good advocacy groups when we see them, and Open Plans has been killing it lately. Recently, the group got some great ink for its push for safe streets for schools (amNY). It set the agenda for a recent Council hearing on Vision Zero. , and sucessfully advocated for the creation of an Office of the Public Realm, which got its first chief last week.

But wait, there’s more! Open Plans’s advocacy director Jackson Chabot was even quoted in Patch the other day about the public space implications of all these ongoing pickleball controversies.

So join Open Plans on March 2. Good seats are still available.

In other news: