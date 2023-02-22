Wednesday’s Headlines: Streetsblog Gets Action Edition

Obviously, Streetsblog is being read in City Hall!

We learned that — again! — when we sent legendary jersey model/transit reporter Dave Colon to the MTA board meetings on Tuesday, where he heard Mayor Adams’s appointee to the board, Midori Valdivia Espino, directly confront New York City Transit President Richard Davey about his agency’s failure to start the long-delayed all-door boarding pilot that Colon himself wrote about earlier that day.

Colon picks up the story via tweet:

MTA Board member from the great city of New York, @hellomidori, asked NYCT President Rich Davey about this. Per Davey, the MTA can't even do a pilot because OMNY use on the bus is still stuck at about 20 percent, where it was last year https://t.co/YMYImf5Zx3 — Good Idea Dave (@DaveCoIon) February 21, 2023

Davey’s answer was pretty unimpressive: basically, the MTA, which long said it couldn’t start all-door boarding until OMNY readers were in place, now says it’s not the OMNY, but the fact that so few bus riders are using OMNY. Chicken, meet egg.

Bottom line: Colon was on the story from the start, through the middle and he’ll be there until the end (unless the Times snaps him up).

In other news:

Two “year-end” reports were issued on Tuesday by some pretty big name investigative units — the city’s Department of Investigations and the MTA’s Office of Inspector General. Just to cut to the chase, neither mentioned any investigations or disciplinary action against both the city and the MTA’s serial placard abusers who have turned Lower Manhattan, Downtown Brooklyn and Jamaica into sclerotic parking zones. We asked DOI why there was no mention of placards, but the agency said, “This is an active and ongoing area for DOI and there are no public releases on it in 2022,” and declined further comment. (The DOI’s releases were in multiple caches, here, here, here, here, here and here.)

