Monday’s Headlines: Another Entitled Reckless Jerk Edition

The Post broke the story over the weekend that newly minted Rep. Dan Goldman, who won the redrawn Park Slope/Lower Manhattan congressional seat sought by Bill de Blasio, Carlina Rivera, Mondaire Jones and Yuh-Line Niou, has racked up 84 tickets in six years on his two fancy cars.

But the tabloid missed the forest of recklessness for the trees of parking tickets. The vast majority of millionaire Goldman’s tickets are of the basic illegal parking variety. But when we reviewed the record — you can too, right here! — we saw that Goldman graduated from three years of parking tickets (2016-2018) towards increased reckless driving through school zones and other places where pedestrians can be killed or maimed:

In 2019, he got two camera-issued speeding tickets and one camera-issued red-light ticket.

In 2020, he got seven camera-issued speeding tickets.

In 2021, four more speeding tickets.

In 2022, when he was claiming to be the best choice for voters, he got another four.

And since taking office on Jan. 1, 2023, Goldman has gotten one more speeding ticket.

The total? Since April 13, 2019, he’s racked up 18 speeding tickets and one red-light ticket on his 2019 Lincoln Navigator Reserve and a 2014 Range Rover — not a pair of cars that a self-proclaimed environmentalist should be driving (he now drives — or, excuse us, is driven in — a Cadillac Escalade, as our own Julianne Cuba noticed after a presser last week).

Post missed the story: ?@danielsgoldman? has 18 camera-issued speeding tix and one red-light ticket. That’s not merely a bunch of parking tickets, that’s reckless, selfish driving in NYC school zones. And for what? Because he thinks he’s important? https://t.co/czwVXF9U92 — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) February 11, 2023

Why anyone who represents what might be the most transit-rich congressional district in the country needs two assault cars is beyond us. But no matter the car, repeatedly driving 11 or more miles per hour above the posted speed limit in school zones is offensive, privileged and selfish.

And all too common among our political leaders.

In other news from a busy weekend: