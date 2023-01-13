Friday’s Headlines: Meet the Scofflaws Edition

Some good news on the scofflaw front yesterday: The MTA seized 21 cars of some serious toll evaders on Wednesday, including one Mazda whose owner owed $57,000 in unpaid tolls and fines from roughly 500 unpaid tolls.

The Post covered it, but we threw a bunch of questions at the MTA, given our interest in rogue drivers who cover their plates. Turns out, plate defacing isn’t the issue here; these drivers simply drove through tolls and never paid the toll notices sent to wherever their car is registered (which may connect to our old man editor’s new “Where Do My Neighbors Live” insurance fraud series on Twitter).

In fact, when we asked the MTA, the agency explained that when someone has three unpaid tolls in a five-year-period, the MTA asks the DMV to suspend the registration on the car. The next time the driver tries to pass through an MTA toll, cops are alerted and quickly pull over the “unregistered” car, which is then seized (it’s unregistered!) and held until the driver pays back all the missing moolah.

None of the drivers whose cars were seized yesterday were arrested, which means they’re free to keep driving … perhaps by simply buying a fake paper plate from a rogue dealer (like the one Vice News recently profiled). Which raises the question: Why not jail for recidivist reckless drivers who terrorize our streets? And if the DMV can suspend the registration of a car that hasn’t paid just three tolls in five years, why can’t we do something about hit-and-run drivers with 71 camera-issued speeding tickets in the last 12 months (oh, by the way, the NYPD told Streetsblog that he hasn’t been caught yet)?

