Monday’s Headlines: January 2 is a Federal Holiday Edition

We’re officially taking the Jan. 2 holiday off, but we would be remiss if we didn’t give our loyal readers something to chew on.

First, we hope you’re already having a great new year. And we’d be remiss if we didn’t ring in 2023 with a final honor roll of our gracious readers who donated in the final push of our annual December fundraising drive (if you missed it, we’ll still accept donations here).

So thank you, Anne! Thank you, Michael! Thank you, Jeffrey! Thank you, Les! Thank you, Eric! Thank you, Colin! Thank you, Arkadiusz! Thank you, Geraldine! Thank you, Mark! Thank you, Sonny! Thank you, Joseph! Thank you, Tom! Thank you, Jared! Thank you, Matt! Thank you, Laura! Thank you, Andrew! Thank you, Jermaine! Thank you, Cody! Thank you, Dom! Thank you, Justin! Thank you, Ahl! Thank you, Jennifer! Thank you, Lauri! Thank you, James! (Wow, what a weekend.)

In other news you might have missed while the ball was preparing to drop:

First, as he shopped for New Year’s Eve treats, he spotted this perp with the Sanitation Dept. placard:

Today I spotted a guy with BOTH plates covered, plus an NYPD sticker and an EXPIRED (and probably fake) @NYCSanitation placard AND an expired inspection sticker — so I did what anyone would do: commit CRIMINAL MISCHIEF! pic.twitter.com/5R35ySoj3u — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) December 31, 2022

Then, after a few near-midnight drinks, he spotted another perp:

Happy new year! Same old scam. Yes, I caught a LEAF MAN just after midnight — and I gave him a New Year's present he'll remember in the form of CRIMINAL MISCHIEF! pic.twitter.com/lOF63nIWKM — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) January 1, 2023

Then he fixed some guy’s bumper (and plate) covering:

While you were our ringing in 2023, I was out busting plate-covering jerks for whom every day is a holiday. No longer, thanks to my CRIMINAL MISCHIEF! pic.twitter.com/OcQdGS09Yq — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) January 1, 2023

And, finally, on New Year’s Day, he busted an Army vet with no integrity: