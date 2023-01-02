Monday’s Headlines: January 2 is a Federal Holiday Edition
We’re officially taking the Jan. 2 holiday off, but we would be remiss if we didn’t give our loyal readers something to chew on.
First, we hope you’re already having a great new year. And we’d be remiss if we didn’t ring in 2023 with a final honor roll of our gracious readers who donated in the final push of our annual December fundraising drive (if you missed it, we’ll still accept donations here).
In other news you might have missed while the ball was preparing to drop:
- Lots of outlets did the annual roundup of whether the mayor made good on his promises:
- The Daily News didn’t mention transportation at all.
- The Post went the pundit route, but at least mentioned traffic safety.
- The Times glossed over the mayor’s failure on bus and bike lane construction — which we reported last week — and then didn’t even give us a link!
- So we suppose you’ll have to re-read our year-ender on Hizzoner!
- In addition, we offered some New Year’s resolutions for the mayor and governor.
- The first homicide of the year was over a parking space. (NY Post)
- A man was seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver on a dangerous roadway in Queens. (NYDN)
- The Daily News had more details about the man who died in that bizarre crash on Vanderbilt Avenue in Brooklyn on Friday that we covered last week.
- And while some people were toasting the new year, our old man editor was out committing as much criminal mischief as he could against drivers with defaced or covered plates. Here are some posts you might have missed:
First, as he shopped for New Year’s Eve treats, he spotted this perp with the Sanitation Dept. placard:
Today I spotted a guy with BOTH plates covered, plus an NYPD sticker and an EXPIRED (and probably fake) @NYCSanitation placard AND an expired inspection sticker — so I did what anyone would do: commit CRIMINAL MISCHIEF! pic.twitter.com/5R35ySoj3u
— Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) December 31, 2022
Then, after a few near-midnight drinks, he spotted another perp:
Happy new year! Same old scam. Yes, I caught a LEAF MAN just after midnight — and I gave him a New Year's present he'll remember in the form of CRIMINAL MISCHIEF! pic.twitter.com/lOF63nIWKM
— Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) January 1, 2023
Then he fixed some guy’s bumper (and plate) covering:
While you were our ringing in 2023, I was out busting plate-covering jerks for whom every day is a holiday. No longer, thanks to my CRIMINAL MISCHIEF! pic.twitter.com/OcQdGS09Yq
— Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) January 1, 2023
And, finally, on New Year’s Day, he busted an Army vet with no integrity:
I just caught an Army veteran who claims to believe in honor and service — but is really just another plate-covering scofflaw! Guess he got tired of getting all those speeding tickets… pic.twitter.com/zoHUoNFgGe
— Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) January 2, 2023