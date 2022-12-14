Wednesday’s Headlines: It Gets Cold in December Edition

This is getting boring, NY Post.
This is getting boring, NY Post.
It's our December donation drive. Click this link to donate.
It’s our December donation drive. Click this link to donate.

Another winter is upon us and we just wanted to point out that the New York Post metro desk is obsessed with weather!

Maybe we’re being a tad overdramatic, but we promise you: watch over the next few weeks how the Post treats normal seasonal weather patterns like they’re Hillary Clinton’s emails.

In other words, the Tabloid of Record turned Thursday’s expected “wintry mix” into a “powerful storm.” But not even the Post can keep up the charade: when you actually read the story, it appears that it won’t probably do more than rain this week. A weatherman reluctantly admitted, “Sunday, we’ll have a hard time getting out of the 30s.” Sunday is Dec. 18 — a high of 38 or 39 is pretty damn normal for Dec. 18 in New York City.

If we were conspiracy theorists, we’d guess that the Post focuses such much on weather so that it doesn’t have to focus on climate. But who are we to judge what sells papers these days? (Besides, if you want a real weather story, let’s delight in the fact that the sun will set later and later starting today, Gothamist reported, as if this whole sunrise-sunset timing thing was just discovered.)

Ah, speaking of selling papers, it’s time to remind you of our annual December Donation Drive and to thank yesterday’s kind, beneficent, attractive and intelligent donors: Thanks, Chris! Thanks, Susan (and thanks for the nice note!). And thanks, Anika!

We politely beseech the rest of you to click that yellow box on this page. And then we’ll thank you tomorrow!

In other news:

  • The big TV story of the day was the massive blaze at the NYPD’s evidence yard in Red Hook. This story will play out over many days, as we learn how many cases have been blown (up) and what the cause of the fire was. But for now, everyone had first-day coverage. (NYDN, NY Post, NY Times, Gothamist)
  • Train disruptions are coming to the Williamsburg Bridge, thanks to renovations, but Gothamist‘s Clayton Guse kinda buried our lede: “The work will require partial closures of the bridge’s bike and walking paths … on nights and weekends throughout 2023 and 2024.” Once again, the city is encouraging driving rather than sustainable modes.
  • It was nice to see Winnie Hu of the Times take up Streetsblog’s exclusive earlier in the day that the city’s talk of restoring the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway to six lanes is questionable. (We also covered the latest news. Gothamist played it straight)
  • Speaking of the Times, Ana Ley was late on the MTA’s announcement last week that it would redeploy station agents to platform ambassadors.
  • Friends of Streetsblog Christopher Ketchum and Charles Komanoff say that “luxury emissions” are the next front in the climate battle. (The Intercept)
  • David Zipper looks at super small cars. (Bloomberg)
  • The Citizens Budget Commission wants Gov. Hochul to veto a bill that would reduce fees to toll scofflaws. (amNY)
  • And, finally, here’s something to think about during the holiday shopping season, thanks to Eric McClure:

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Wanted: Your Eyes on Your Streets

By Sarah Goodyear |
Bikes on the Governors Island Ferry in New York City. Photo by Benjamin Running. We need your help. We want to see what you’re seeing when you’re out there on the streets of America, and we’re going to be asking you to send us your pictures on specific themes in the weeks to come. This […]

Warm Weather Bike Count Flat in 2012, While Winter Counts Grow

By Stephen Miller |
Earlier this week, DOT released its 2012 bike counts [PDF], including a new dataset — counts from the winter months. The agency has been tallying cyclists in December, January, and February for five years, and this year released the winter counts, in addition to April-through-October counts, for the first time. The data show that warm […]

On Potato Omelets and Winter Cycling

By Alex Marshall |
A Spanish tortilla, unlike the Mexican version, is essentially a potato omelet. You fry some diced-up onions and potatoes in oil, and then pour in some beaten egg. Flip it over, and voila, you have a tasty, round golden thing to cut into slices and eat. Back when I was living in Spain some 25 […]

New York City is the New Baltimore

By Aaron Donovan |
A couple of articles related to global warming got my attention recently. First, the Washington Post had an article about plant species common to North Carolina now finding their homes in the District of Columbia and environs. The article quotes the curator of the United States Botanical Garden as saying, "You could say D.C. is the new […]
STREETFILMS

A Winter Biking Primer From Chicago

By Elizabeth Press |
Brrrr! Don’t let the weather knock you out of your bike commuting routine. On a recent trip to Chicago, Streetfilms had the opportunity to go on a ride and get several helpful tips for making winter biking not only do-able, but enjoyable. So today, as temperatures sit near freezing and the wind howls in New […]