Wednesday’s Headlines: It Gets Cold in December Edition

Another winter is upon us and we just wanted to point out that the New York Post metro desk is obsessed with weather!

Maybe we’re being a tad overdramatic, but we promise you: watch over the next few weeks how the Post treats normal seasonal weather patterns like they’re Hillary Clinton’s emails.

In other words, the Tabloid of Record turned Thursday’s expected “wintry mix” into a “powerful storm.” But not even the Post can keep up the charade: when you actually read the story, it appears that it won’t probably do more than rain this week. A weatherman reluctantly admitted, “Sunday, we’ll have a hard time getting out of the 30s.” Sunday is Dec. 18 — a high of 38 or 39 is pretty damn normal for Dec. 18 in New York City.

If we were conspiracy theorists, we’d guess that the Post focuses such much on weather so that it doesn’t have to focus on climate. But who are we to judge what sells papers these days? (Besides, if you want a real weather story, let’s delight in the fact that the sun will set later and later starting today, Gothamist reported, as if this whole sunrise-sunset timing thing was just discovered.)

In other news: