Monday’s Headlines: Halloween ‘Trick or Streets’ Edition

First, let’s start with the bad news. We sent reporter Jesse Coburn out to Austin, Tex. on Thursday night to collect his justly deserved first place award from the Local and Independent Online News, a national newspaper trade group now called LION Publishers. Earlier this fall, Coburn had been named a finalist in the group’s Accountability Award (small outlets) for his exhaustive piece about the dangers of school streets in New York City.

Then, for some reason we simply can’t fathom, LION gave the top honors to the Wausau Pilot & Review, a Wisconsin paper that revealed that city leaders hid from the public that the town’s water contained toxic chemicals at levels higher than those recommended by government officials.

OK, so maybe those Cheeseheads deserved the trophy. But the least you could do today is re-read Coburn’s story, which we still believe is worthy of a Pulitzer, a Polk, a Nobel or even a Cy Young. As we say in Flushing, “Wait ’til next year!”

Now the good news: Tonight is Halloween, when kids get to eat a lot of candy and, for the first time, will be dramatically safer on nearly 100 car-free streets set up for “trick or treating” by the city Department of Transportation. A map of all the streets is here. (As always, Gridlock Sam predicted traffic — though not from the city’s “wise” Halloween street program, but from the Village Halloween parade, which starts at 7 p.m.)

Just do us one favor: No Nazi uniforms, please. (NY Post)

Now, onto the news from a busy weekend:

“The program will reduce as much pollution as removing 26,000 cars from the city’s streets, the mayor said.” Removing cars is always the scale but never the step, how do we change that? https://t.co/xKAZYKXFBW — Ryan Russo (@TogetherRyan) October 29, 2022

The Daily News reviewed “Straight Line Crazy,” the Robert Moses play at the Shed.

And the Times did a soft feature on NYC Transit “chief customer officer,” Sarah Meyer.

And don’t forget: Early voting continues this week (NY Post). Our old man editor didn’t like that there were only 12 candidates for 12 seats on the civil court — and all but one was endorsed by the Democrats and the Republicans: