Monday’s Headlines: Kevin Duggan Joins Streetsblog Edition

Kevin Duggan is no stranger to readers of our daily news digest. During his time as the transit and transportation reporter at amNY, “Double Duty Duggan” would appear daily, if not twice a day, in our headlines column, thanks to his prolific production of posts.

And now he’s with us!

Duggan announced last week on Twitter that he’d left amNY after a year at the paper, igniting a mystery for every New York media watcher … except us. We knew that he’d be joining us today.

Professional news: Today was my last day at @amNewYork. I have loved covering transit over the last year and change and I can’t wait to continue reporting on this great town. I will have more news to share soon, but for now, I will try to take a bit of a Twitter break! — Kevin Duggan (@kduggan16) October 5, 2022

So let us introduce you to the newest member of the all-star team of transportation that already includes Jesse Coburn, Dave Colon, Julianne Cuba, Eve Kessler and editor Gersh Kuntzman.

Duggan has been covering New York since about 2017 after getting his masters in journalism from Dublin City University in Ireland. After some freelancing, he landed a job with Vince DiMiceli’s Brooklyn Paper, where he covered southern Brooklyn neighborhoods and, later, Brownstone Brooklyn.

He moved across the newsroom from the Brooklyn Paper to amNY, where he finally focused exclusively on transportation, working hard and getting scoops. For instance:

That time he revealed how the MTA consistently truncated a downtown bus route because of all the car traffic clogging streets near the Holland Tunnel.

how the MTA consistently truncated a downtown bus route because of all the car traffic clogging streets near the Holland Tunnel. That time he did a deep dive into how Mayor Adams’s “Speeding ruins lives. Slow down” ad campaign was a $4-million distraction from the need to design safer streets.

into how Mayor Adams’s “Speeding ruins lives. Slow down” ad campaign was a $4-million distraction from the need to design safer streets. That time he revealed the heavy policing against a subway fruit vendor, including a strip search, amid Adams deploying more cops into transit to enforce low-level crimes.

Fun facts: Duggan has a great Irish accent, but actually grew up in Switzerland (his parents are Irish). And he’s an avid birdwatcher. Don’t call him a loon — but you’ll spot him in Prospect Park looking for them.

Follow Kevin on Twitter at kduggan16 — and email him at kevin@streetsblog.org.

Now, all the news from a busy weekend: