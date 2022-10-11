Tuesday’s Headlines: Slow(ish) News Day Edition

news blur

Like us, it looks like all the other news outlets took off for Indigenous Peoples Day, as there was very little reporting going on in town. Here’s what we got:

  • We were excited to see Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers at Sunday’s rally in support of the QueensLink transit line, which seems to be taking a back seat to the QueensWay linear park. Are hearings by Brooks-Powers’s Transportation Committee next? We hope. After all, bully pulpits only work if you use them. (amNY)
  • This won’t surprise anyone who has ever dealt with the NYPD press office, but NYPD crime data and crime reporting isn’t up to federal standards. (NY Post, Gothamist)
  • Our friend Larry Penner is pushing the MTA to include the extension of the Utica Avenue line on its wish list. (Mass Transit)
  • Crain’s finally posted its piece about Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s recent MTA report.
  • Finally, New Yorkers have a new boogeyman to get upset about: pickleball. (Gothamist)
  • Delivery workers for Gorillas have sued the company for alleged wage theft. (Brooklyn Paper)
  • For all of us who were surprised when Assembly Member Diana Richardson quit to become a ceremonial deputy borough president, here’s the other shoe dropping. (NYDN)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

“Crude World,” Major Deegan and a New Politics of Movement

By Streetsblog |
Ever wonder how the oil extraction industry affects indigenous peoples and environments in places like Nigeria, Russia, Venezuela and the U.S.? Peter Maass’ engaging, detailed reporting in "Crude World" answers that question. This week, he is swinging through his hometown for three back-to-back speaking engagements at the Strand, CUNY and Revenue Watch. Be sure to […]
A classic from the vault.

What We Owe Gothamist and DNAinfo

By Ben Fried |
When I started reporting for Streetsblog in 2008, writing about biking as transportation was still an oddity in NYC media, and community boards were making crucial decisions about streets and transit with very little public scrutiny. Reporters with Gothamist and DNAinfo changed that, and I want to take a moment to recognize those contributions.