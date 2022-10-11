Tuesday’s Headlines: Slow(ish) News Day Edition
Like us, it looks like all the other news outlets took off for Indigenous Peoples Day, as there was very little reporting going on in town. Here’s what we got:
- We were excited to see Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers at Sunday’s rally in support of the QueensLink transit line, which seems to be taking a back seat to the QueensWay linear park. Are hearings by Brooks-Powers’s Transportation Committee next? We hope. After all, bully pulpits only work if you use them. (amNY)
- This won’t surprise anyone who has ever dealt with the NYPD press office, but NYPD crime data and crime reporting isn’t up to federal standards. (NY Post, Gothamist)
- Our friend Larry Penner is pushing the MTA to include the extension of the Utica Avenue line on its wish list. (Mass Transit)
- Crain’s finally posted its piece about Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s recent MTA report.
- Finally, New Yorkers have a new boogeyman to get upset about: pickleball. (Gothamist)
- Delivery workers for Gorillas have sued the company for alleged wage theft. (Brooklyn Paper)
- For all of us who were surprised when Assembly Member Diana Richardson quit to become a ceremonial deputy borough president, here’s the other shoe dropping. (NYDN)