Friday’s Headlines: A Nice Sandwich Edition

It makes a nice sandwich. A nice sandwich. Photo: Jessie Mislavsky/MTA
Even on a busy news day, the biggest story in sheer size was the announcement that the MTA was going into the sandwich business.

Working with Katz’s Deli and the Alidoro sandwich chain, the MTA is hawking “The 1904” (the name is a reference to the year the subway began service). It’s a trendy spin on a Reuben: pastrami, Dijon mustard coleslaw, Calabrian pepper jam, provolone and a garlic confit on a seeded roll.

It’s $14 at all four Alidoro locations for a limited time.

The Post, amNY and Gothamist covered the big story (in fairness to real reporters, the Times food section had it before anyone!). Our own Dave Colon was on hand, too, but he only wanted to take a bite out of MTA CEO Janno Lieber (stay tuned for that story!).

In other news from a busy day of running around:

  • The real big story yesterday was this: Street vendors rallied for protection and respect, not just talk and summonses, from Mayor Adams. (amNY, Gothamist, The City, Hell Gate)
  • Oh and our reporter was booted out of a Department of Education press conference for asking Chancellor David Banks why his agency has done nothing to make children safe on school streets. (Streetsblog)
  • The Post finally had to reconcile its hatred of bikes and its hatred of crime — with a story that people are embracing bikes only because the subways are supposedly so unsafe.
  • We are still loving the Sanitation Department’s tweets:

  • Speaker Adrienne Adams made more news on open restaurants, confessing that the current Council effort would call for seasonal eateries. Only Streetsblog was on hand for that, but we’re sure everyone will follow.
  • It was nice to see Clayton Guse cover the ribbon-cutting for the city’s newest dedicated bus lane on 21st Street in Astoria, even if it wasn’t nice to not see Guse at the event itself. Even remotely, Guse acquitted himself well, tying in DOT’s new bus lane with its general failure to stay up to date on all its other promises (NYDN). Meanwhile, QNS played it straight. We sent our old man editor to take our own pictures so we didn’t have to use handout shots (we are suckers for a good ribbon-cutting):
Thursday on 21st Street. Photo: A Guy Who Was There
Thursday on 21st Street. Photo: A Guy Who Was There

