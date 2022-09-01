Thursday’s Headlines: Back-to-School Copaganda Edition

Transportation Chief Kim Royster tweeted yesterday that the NYPD’s Back to School Traffic Safety Event at the Parkside Playground in Brooklyn was a success. Maybe it was. It’s nice to give kids free ices, haircuts and school supplies, after all.

The Transportation Bureau Outreach Team would like to thank the Citywide Traffic Task Force, @NYPDauxiliary , @NYPDCommAffairs , @NYPDBklynSouth for making yesterday's Back to School event a success. pic.twitter.com/5bXVyuEAiC — NYPD Transportation Bureau (@NYPDTransport) August 31, 2022

But think about it for a moment: Why must kids shoulder the worries of traffic safety when no one even thinks of putting together such an event for the adults in their swollen, overpowered vehicles speeding through school zones (some of whom, as we’ve reported, are cops)? Who’s holding the back-to-school traffic-safety event for SUV and pickup owners?

As Streetsblog has reported, the streets around schools are uniquely dangerous, and 24 kids have died on their way to school in the last decade.

Yet it’s somehow always the usual victims of traffic violence — school children with their backpacks trying to get to class — who need to be hyper vigilant and learn about the dangers of crossing the street, while no one offers any education or admonishment to the people who are behind the wheel. Just a gentle reminder, like so:

With the school year promptly beginning next week we wanted to remind everyone of the additional foot traffic hitting our streets citywide. Please drive carefully. Follow the speed limit, cross on green and a safe turn is made at less than 5 miles per hour. pic.twitter.com/R0hX2JyAiA — NYPD Transportation Bureau (@NYPDTransport) August 31, 2022

We’ve normalized monster vehicles and denormalized kids walking/rolling to school. An incredibly clear and powerful testament to just how far we’ve fallen in our reverence to the automobile. pic.twitter.com/P0xrDF8dba — Tom Flood (@tomflood1) August 31, 2022

Yes, we turned on the school-zone speed cameras 24/7. That’s a baby step. Why can’t New York, which Mayor Adams insists is “the greatest city in the world,” have hundreds of car-free school streets around its schools, like Paris, London, even Tirana?

Then kids, who have plenty of worry on their slender shoulders, might be able to concentrate on, you know, school. Maybe they’d even like to walk or ride bikes to school — healthful pleasures earlier generations took for granted without parents having to organize a “Bike to School Day.” Alameda, a city in California next to Oakland, has a nifty thing called a bike bus. Why can’t we have such nice things?

All smiles this morning on the first Alameda #BikeBus of the school year. pic.twitter.com/cNAqYOCjFE — Sam Balto (@CoachBalto) August 31, 2022

“There are no accidents,” Jessie Singer argues in an astonishingly successful book — only systems that privilege one kind of person over the health, safety and even life of another. As the NYPD shows every day, that’s car drivers over the children who are our future.

In other news:

Riverdale Avenue North is primed and ready for modern traffic calming, safety measures, and first world style left turn turn only lanes ! @TransAltBX_Up @BwayCommAll @realcoachcane pic.twitter.com/gTwpYcOHqB — Snail He/Him (@extrapostage) August 31, 2022

