Monday’s Headlines: Statistics Don’t Lie Edition

Advertisement: Used Dutch Bikes is your one-stop-shop for authentic Dutch bicycles. Choose from classic “grandma bikes” to modern seven-speeds that can haul three kids without breaking a sweat. We carry authentic brands like Gazelle, Batavus, BSP, Burgers, Cortina, and more — available in the USA for the first time!

So are New Yorkers driving more or less? It depends on which one of me you believe!

Last week, I published my second analysis of how much driving state residents are doing, despite whining about the high cost of fuel. My conclusion: They’re still driving way too much. Here’s the chart that ran with the story:

<br />



But there’s another way of looking at it (or, as Harry Truman once said, “Find me a one-armed economist!”): Notice how gas tax revenues between March and May of this year only went up a little (about $2.1 million)? In prior years, fuel tax revenue has sometimes gone up way more between March and May, as the wealthy drive off to their summer homes or to the beach or to ferry kids to more activities. Here’s a chart of all the March-t0-May swings:

<br />



As you can see, in some years (ignore the pandemic year in yellow), driving really soars between March and May — check out 2014 (up $9 million), 2015 (up $10 million), 2018 (up $11.7 million) and 2021 (up $5.8 million). But in other years, it doesn’t really go up at all and sometimes even goes down.

So maybe my story should have been more optimistic that high fuel prices are reducing driving because the jump was so big last year and it was a little less big ($2.1 million) this year.

But no matter how you slice it, New Yorkers drive too much.

This has been another edition of “Statistics Don’t Lie” with Gersh Kuntzman. We now return to our regular programming: