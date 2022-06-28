Tuesday’s Headlines: Kids Should Be Able to Play in the Street Edition

Our lead story today by Jesse Coburn reminds us again how badly the city has failed to give our children safe streets, what with only two dozen or so public schools even bothering to use a poorly administered city program that allows the schools to ban cars on roadways in front of the educational institution.

An earlier Coburn investigation showed how important car-free streets could be to keeping children safe, given that crashes and injuries happen at a much higher rate on roadways with schools during pickup and drop-off hours.

But all of Coburn’s reporting was given a new context, thanks to a new photo exhibit at the Parks Department’s headquarters in the Arsenal in Central Park. Called ““Streets In Play: Katrina Thomas, NYC Summer 1968,” the photos by Thomas, then a photographer for the Lindsay administration, show why safe streets for kids are so important.

Remember when you could just roll an old tire down the street, screaming all the way?

Remember when kids could do all of these things below in the street with your friends, learning how to get along in the world, to develop independent living skills or just cool off?

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It doesn’t have to be this way! We can create great streets for kids. We just have to give them — and not cars — the space they need. Check out the show at the Arsenal now through Sept. 4, with a “curators’ talk” on July 13 at 6 p.m. The event is free but registration is required by emailing the Parks Department at artandantiquities@parks.nyc.gov.

In other news: