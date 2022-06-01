Wednesday’s Headlines: Confusing New Station Name Edition

Welcome to Grand Central Madison, which is not the main train station in the capital of Wisconsin, but the name for the soon-to-open Long Island Rail Road concourse created deep under Grand Central Terminal as part of the MTA’s long-delayed, way-over-budget “East Side Access” program.

The new terminal will open to the public in December and will allow the MTA to send dozens of trains to the East Side instead of to Penn Station, though it’s unclear what commuting patterns will be like in the post-pandemic world.

On the plus side, the MTA says that having the ability to send LIRR trains to the East Side will allow the agency to add dozens of more trains a day. The question is: will they be serving existing commuters or will the new service create more riders out of people who currently drive? If it’s the latter, maybe that $11-billion investment will pay off. (The Wall Street Journal offered some storm clouds on that particular horizon, as inner ring commuters are returning to the office far more readily than the Nassau and Suffolk crowd.)

But does the facility really need two names?

Our friends at Second Avenue Sagas felt the two-names-one-station thing was yet another missed opportunity for the MTA to integrate the LIRR and Metro-North, which will now both serve Grand Central (though most suburbanites think of Grand Central only for the northern burbs and Penn Station only for the eastern and Jersey suburbs).

I pushed for this–it wasn't political or unnecessary in my opinion. GCT and GCM are several blocks away with separate entrances. So to avoid customer confusion and unnecessary walking, we decided they deserved different, but connected names. — Sarah Meyer (@SarahMeyerNYC) May 31, 2022

Almost everyone covered the baby naming ceremony — the Daily News, amNY, Gothamist, Streetsblog’s Dave Colon — though, surprisingly, not the Times, even though the Gray Lady’s investigative reporter Brian Rosenthal burnished his reputation with his famous story about why the project was so damn expensive.

In other news: