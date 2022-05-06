Friday’s Headlines: Popularity Contest Edition

Here’s what we really hate: a defeatist attitude that empowers drivers and maintains car culture.

Here’s what we mean: At a “Greenways Summit” on Thursday in Manhattan, Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez talked about how many more bike lanes and safe roadway redesigns he hoped to achieve in his time in office, specifically a protected bus lane on East Tremont Avenue in the Bronx.

But here’s how he said it: “We’re not here to be popular, we’re here to do the right thing.”

Let’s unpack that for a second: Greenways, bike lanes, road redesigns, speed cameras, speed limit reductions, and ticketing reckless drivers all make New Yorkers safer. That’s not even arguable.

So why are such efforts “unpopular”? And, more important, why do elected or appointed officials feel the need to discuss them in the context of appeasing the minority of residents who oppose safety measures, for whatever personal reasons?

Weird framing. Why are road safety initiatives seen as unpopular? Do elected officials fear making constituents safer because of backlash that it becomes a self-fulfilling cycle? — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) May 5, 2022

Is it out of some desire to look courageous? Or to appear heroic for doing their jobs against opposition? More likely it is simply to avoid making the fundamental change we all know we need to make so that they can later say, “Look, we did some of what we hoped to do, and would have done more, but, well, you know how unpopular these things are…”

It’s just a frustrating way to go about saving lives.

Meanwhile, new Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue continues to slow-walk the imperative to allow legal pedal-assist electric bikes on park greenways, as Dave Colon reported from the same summit, at which the Adams administration revealed it will build a few more miles of greenways. (amNY)

In other news: