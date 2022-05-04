Wednesday’s Headlines: Woe v. Rage Edition

The big story of the day is a bit off our beat, but not out of our hearts and minds. Tens of thousands of New Yorkers rallied at the Barclays Center and in Foley Square to protest the Supreme Court’s apparent ruling overturning our once-Constitutionally protected abortion rights (one sign in the crowd read, “You can’t ban abortions — you can only ban safe abortions”; a woman carried a placard reading, “Why do guns have more rights than me?”).

Some were angry. Some were sad. All were worried.

All the papers had coverage, including the Daily News, the Post, the Times, amNY and Gothamist.

In other news: