Wednesday’s Headlines: Woe v. Rage Edition
The big story of the day is a bit off our beat, but not out of our hearts and minds. Tens of thousands of New Yorkers rallied at the Barclays Center and in Foley Square to protest the Supreme Court’s apparent ruling overturning our once-Constitutionally protected abortion rights (one sign in the crowd read, “You can’t ban abortions — you can only ban safe abortions”; a woman carried a placard reading, “Why do guns have more rights than me?”).
Some were angry. Some were sad. All were worried.
All the papers had coverage, including the Daily News, the Post, the Times, amNY and Gothamist.
In other news:
- The Centers for Disease Control still wants us to wear masks on the subway. (NYDN)
- Organized labor rallied to make sure the planet continues to warm — and Democrats still get blamed when it does. (NYDN, NY Post)
- The Post made a big deal that shootings were down last month, to 105, compared to the same month last year. But the story could have pointed out that there were 7,690 reported car crashes in April, injuring 3,587 people. But, sure, let’s focus all tabloid attention, plus billions of taxpayer dollars and tens of thousands of cops on crime.
- Why would anyone give up a seat in Congress to be a lieutenant governor? (NY Post, NY Times)
- Lime ended its moped business, ceding the field to Revel. (amNY — fun fact, our old man editor took the uncredited photo at a Lime media event last year)
- Take that, Boris! The State Department is holding up Russian diplomatic license plates over unpaid parking tickets. (NBC4)
- It’s time to talk some trash. No, seriously, Comptroller Brad Lander wants you to fill out his Sanitation survey.