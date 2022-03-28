Monday’s Headlines: Bay Ridge Overnight Subway Blues Edition

R-argh!

A coalition of Bay Ridge lawmakers called on the MTA to ease the burden that neighborhood transit users are going to start feeling tonight, as R train service is eliminated on weeknights and weekends for the next two months. All R train users between Whitehall and 95th Street will be affected, but the pain will be worse in Bay Ridge because there’s no alternative subway route. The MTA will provide a shuttle bus between 59th Street and the Bay Ridge terminus.

On Sunday, state Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Council Member Justin Brannan said they appreciated that the MTA is investing in necessary repairs, but want the agency to make sure shuttle buses are timed to connect to the subway, and that bus service comes every six minutes during the overnight and weekend hours to better serve transit users, who are disproportionately poorer. Overnight service cuts tend to hurt workers on the late shift.

“We owe it to the essential workers that keep our 24-hour economy going to provide the best transit service possible,” Gounardes said. “We have all seen shuttle buses that don’t come or confusing transit delays. Our nurses, restaurant workers, and home care workers shouldn’t have to take money out of their pay-checks for a for hire vehicle when the shuttle bus doesn’t show up. These proposals are a common sense and easy way to ensure our community is well served.”

We asked the MTA for a reaction and got this from spokesperson Kayla Shults:

The MTA has a robust plan to provide bus shuttle service during hours when when service is interrupted as we improve the R line. We appreciate recognition of improving bus speeds and reduced travel times in busways and bus lanes across the city, including on 14th Street, and will continue to work with the city to enhance bus priority.

