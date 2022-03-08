Tuesday’s Headlines: Hot Enough for You Edition
Yesterday was too hot, so we’ll dispense with the witty banter that usually starts the headlines and get right to it (today will be a bit more seasonal):
- The big story yesterday was Clayton Guse’s scoop that the city Department of Finance had again tweaked the Stipulated Fine Program, which gives discounts on parking tickets to major trucking firms in exchange for the firms not fighting every ticket in court. The discount for parking in bus lanes was increased, but on the plus side, the firms will no longer get a break on tickets for parking in bike lanes. (NYDN)
- Like Streetsblog, the Daily News covered the death of pedestrian Lola Blair in Co-op City — but unlike New York’s premiere transportation outlet, didn’t point out that Blair’s death is just the latest in the bloodiest two months in eight years.
- Also like Streetsblog, the Post‘s ears started burning when Department of Transportation officials testified yesterday that 40 percent of cars caught on city speed cameras have out-of-state plates. But our story had a broader focus, showing just what a bad job city officials do in getting repeat offenders with out-of-state plates off the road.
- The Times finally used a question headline to great use in its analysis of Andrew Cuomo’s re-emergence.
- The MTA is getting $770 million more in Covid relief money from the feds. (amNY)
- Here’s another argument for good public space management: a Queens plaza has been taken over by undomiciled people — and no one is benefitting from the situation. (amNY)
- A dozen people were injured in a bus crash on the Rock. (Gothamist)
- The DOT appears to be serious about finally getting cyclists from the Brooklyn Bridge to points north safely. Here’s the agency’s just-revealed plan for protected bike lanes on Centre and Lafayette streets.
- And, finally, we loved that Times deconstruction of W.H. Auden’s poem about suffering — but only because it reminded us of Charles Komanoff’s touching 2019 piece about the death of cyclist Jose Alzorriz.