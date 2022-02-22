Tuesday’s Headlines: It’s Time for March (Cop Parking) Madness

It’s almost March, and you know what that means: It’s time for March (Parking) Madness.

You know the drill: Every year, Streetsblog creates an NCAA-style bracket of NYPD precincts that completely disrespect their neighbors by letting officers and employees illegally park their personal and official vehicles all over the place.

Remember last year’s highlights? The 110th in Queens, where cops even park in residents’ driveways. The 52nd in the Bronx, where cops turn a dedicated bus lane into a parking lot. The 34th in Manhattan, where cops are so eager to protect their parking that they harassed our reporter! The 114th in Queens (the eventual winner!), which treats Astoria Boulevard like an airport taxi stand.

The entire contest is archived here, including a reminder why we care so much about police scofflaws in the first place. Now it’s time to offer your nominees. The only rule is that the precinct can’t have competed last year. So tell us which precincts near you are worthy of this year’s contest (and please don’t recommend the 84th in Downtown Brooklyn — it’s already on the list!). Just put your nominations in the comments or email them to tips@streetsblog.org. All nominations will be kept anonymous (we have PricewaterhouseCoopers on the case — that Oscar thing was not the bean counters’ fault!).

In other news from a slow Presidents Day (not Presidents’ Day or President’s Day, by the way):