Tuesday’s Headlines: It’s Time for March (Cop Parking) Madness
It’s almost March, and you know what that means: It’s time for March (Parking) Madness.
You know the drill: Every year, Streetsblog creates an NCAA-style bracket of NYPD precincts that completely disrespect their neighbors by letting officers and employees illegally park their personal and official vehicles all over the place.
Remember last year’s highlights? The 110th in Queens, where cops even park in residents’ driveways. The 52nd in the Bronx, where cops turn a dedicated bus lane into a parking lot. The 34th in Manhattan, where cops are so eager to protect their parking that they harassed our reporter! The 114th in Queens (the eventual winner!), which treats Astoria Boulevard like an airport taxi stand.
The entire contest is archived here, including a reminder why we care so much about police scofflaws in the first place. Now it’s time to offer your nominees. The only rule is that the precinct can’t have competed last year. So tell us which precincts near you are worthy of this year’s contest (and please don’t recommend the 84th in Downtown Brooklyn — it’s already on the list!). Just put your nominations in the comments or email them to tips@streetsblog.org. All nominations will be kept anonymous (we have PricewaterhouseCoopers on the case — that Oscar thing was not the bean counters’ fault!).
In other news from a slow Presidents Day (not Presidents’ Day or President’s Day, by the way):
- The Times had some fun with the newly gerrymandered 11th Congressional District, which now links right-of-insurrectionist Staten Island with left-of-socialist Park Slope. As good as the story was, we wish Times editors lived in the city they supposedly cover so that blatant lies — such as a Staten Islander claiming Park Slope is not “family” oriented — could be edited out.
- As we mentioned in Monday’s headlines, Mayor Adams’s new approach to helping the homeless has gone into effect (NY Post). The Daily News said homeless people have not seen much of a change. The Post also reported that the program has gotten off to a slow start.
- Fare-beating on city buses is at a new high, the Post reported, but buried the lede: TWU Local 100 Vice President JP Patafio said buses should probably just be free. Here, here!
- The Post did a long takeout on those superfast grocery delivery apps that are ruining the city and exploiting workers. To rein in those companies, Council Member Christopher Marte wants to restrict the apps from advertising their speediness. (NY Post)
- An elderly woman was struck and critically wounded by a driver in Brooklyn on Monday. (amNY, BoroPark24)
- Our favorite former federal transit man, Larry Penner, played the role of Scrooge against this proposal of a federal gas tax holiday. Good for him. (Washington Post)
- Like Streetsblog’s new “The Brake” podcast, The War on Cars featured Jessie Singer on the publication of her new book, “There Are No Accidents.” It’s a great episode.
- We’ve been saying it for years (and the city Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi has been dodging it), but the noise from cars is causing mental illness. At least France is doing something about it. (NY Times)
- And finally, our friend Charles Komanoff let us know about the death of “Bicycle Bob” Silverman, a Montreal advocate extraordinaire:
Saddened to learn of the passing at age 88 of "Bicycle Bob" Silverman, founder of Le Monde à Bicyclette and a beacon to me and many others in the 1970s & 80s. A life well-lived. Apt tributes from many, incl Montreal mayor @Val_Plante. Rest in pedals, Bob! https://t.co/IxCtR8F63w
