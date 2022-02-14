Monday’s Headlines: Super Bowl EV Madness Edition

Every year, we watch the Super Bowl for two reasons: for the chili-cheese nachos and to watch the car industry continue its century-long effort to convince the American consumer that owning a car is good for them, their society, their air, their freedom and their wallets.

This year, the continued brainwashing came in the form of a lot of ads for electric car ads, which, as we all know, don’t change the equation very much at all (albeit with a little less damage to the air).

We also played Transportation Alternatives’s annual Car Ad Bingo game, but didn’t do so well this year because most of the traditional car ad themes — muscle cars screeching through empty urban streets, pick up trucks on the open range, and overt references to freedom — were shoved aside in the rush to get Americans hooked on EVs. Here was our final scorecard (did we miss anything?):

In other news from the weekend: