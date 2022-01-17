Monday’s Headlines: Martin Luther King Day Edition

The staff of Streetsblog will use Martin Luther King Day today to reflect upon the ongoing shortcomings of equity in a city where the safest streets remain in the richest neighborhoods and where people of color are disproportionately victims of road violence.

When we return on Tuesday, we will renew our efforts to make our city safe for all residents, not just those with connections.

Until then, we worked on Sunday to collect the weekend headlines, so here they are: