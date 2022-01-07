Friday’s Headlines: Let’s See Those Narrow Snowplows Edition

As we write this early on Monday morning, we don’t know if we’re getting a snowpocalyse or a light dusting (a lot depends on that low pressure over Montréal, frankly), but one thing is sure: The Adams administration wants to make sure it’s ready.

By early afternoon on Thursday, the Department of Sanitation — fresh from its bruising encounter with Streetsblog last year — was tweeting images of its new fleet of (OK, 30) narrow snow plows for bike lanes, equipment that Streetsblog readers got a sneak peak of late last year, when Commissioner Ed Grayson promised his troops would do a better job this year of clearing snow from sidewalks, bus stops and bike lanes.

Did you know? We are excited to be piloting a program to test new small vehicles to help keep bike lanes clear of snow and ice. These vehicles are capable of putting down brine (a liquid salt) and some can be equipped with a small plow. pic.twitter.com/PgdPIXBC3C — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) January 6, 2022

And the mayor’s press office says Adams will visit a Sanitation garage in Lower Manhattan at 6:45 a.m. for his usual pep talk.

Still, who knows? The snowsterical NY Post hyped the potential for flakes, as always, but the Times and Gothamist joined in, too. But our old man editor isn’t sure. He spent most of Thursday night refreshing the National Weather Service website.

The good news is that this seasonal weather event will almost certainly be over by 1 p.m., when anything white will turn clear, based on the expected temperature of 35 degrees (see photo, right).

But like rash opinions or Mookie Wilson, weather can swing wildly from one minute to the next, so check local listings as the day goes on.

