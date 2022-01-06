A Round and a Roundy: Eric Adams Contains Multitudes of Personalities

Like everyone else, our national treasure cartoonist Bill Roundy has struggled to find a way to understand our peripatetic new mayor.

There’s Eric Adams whizzing off on a Citi Bike! There he is riding the subway! Then he’s talking about taking his salary in Bitcoin (what is that again?)! And there’s Adams hanging with the boys at night and waking up with the men in the morning! And he’s a vegan! And a former (former?) cop!

What to think!

So Roundy did what we all are starting to do: he’s decided that our new Engergizer Mayor contains multitudes (in the Whitman or Dylan sense).

We’ll see how this plays out in the future, but for now, our editorial cartoonist will stick with the mayor who keeps going and going and going — a nice change from Sleepy de Blasio.

