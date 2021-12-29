Wednesday’s Headlines: Congestion Everywhere Edition

Finally, a reprieve from the dead Oblomov week between Christmas and New Years!

The top story yesterday was the Times’s deep dive into the carmageddon that we have been documenting for months. Like Julianne Cuba’s story on the same topic on the same day, and Dave Colon’s story about terrible bus speeds a day earlier, the Times team of Winnie Hu, Patrick McGeehan and Nate Schweber rightly explored how more cars mean more congestion and more death.

The only knock on the story? Given their car-culture bona-fides, the Times team left the impression that traffic is just a natural condition of life in New York City rather than something politicians can fix through basic car-reduction strategies — strategies that Mayor de Blasio ignored consistently.

In fact, the only mention of Hizzoner in the Times story was to suggest he had done all he could: “During the pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio has encouraged people not to drive, and the city has added a significant number of bus and bike lanes.” No mention of how HOV lanes, road closures, massive increases in dedicated bus lanes, pedestrianization, loading zones, and increases in parking costs could have helped solve the car problem. Or how de Blasio’s distribution of placards exacerbated it, as Jon Orcutt reminded via the Daily News’s legendary Bill Bramhall:

Meanwhile, the Times piece was such a talker that Charles Komanoff weighed in, using the story as a jumping off point to remind us all that outer-borough residents will benefit most from congestion pricing, which is something we need to keep talking about because of how the issue has been demagogued by borough pols.

And David Meyer did his excellent post-mortem of de Blasio’s Vision Zero initiative in the Post, which is limping to the end.

But beyond that, the slow news week continued. But there were some important developments: