City Moves Ahead with Plan to Buy 250 Tesla Squad Cars

Talk about that new car smell.

The city is moving ahead with a plan to buy up to 250 Tesla Model 3 electric sedans for use as NYPD squad cars over the next five years with a no-bid contract that has raised questions from at least one member of the Council and plenty of members of the public.

But the Department of Citywide Administrative Services says the $49,000 Tesla is a money-saver: The typical NYPD squad car or SUV ranges from $35,000 to close to $58,000, but then needs costly fuel and also far more maintenance than electric cars typically require. (InsideEV has explored the lower costs of electric squad cars.)

“DCAS’s stated mission is to provide effective shared services to support city operations by providing an efficient, cost effective central purchasing function,” the agency said in a statement. “DCAS ensures that products and services purchased support the city’s long-term strategic and environmental goals at the lowest cost and meeting the highest professional standards.”

The agency said a contract to purchase electric SUV squad cars is also in the works, presumably not with Tesla, which does not currently sell an SUV.

But some questions remain unanswered.

For one thing, Tesla requires its purchasers to get their cars serviced at Tesla dealerships, but city police cars are serviced in-house. It is unclear if the Tesla maintenance requirement will eliminate some of the cost efficiencies of in-house servicing.

It’s also unclear how well Teslas perform under police conditions; the city has just one of Elon Musk’s electric sedans patrolling currently: a Model 3 serving in a Queens highway unit. The NYPD declined to answer questions about its performance, durability, charging needs and other metrics.

That’s why Council Member Ben Kallos has been seeking information.

“I wanted to learn more and I still want to learn more,” said the Upper East Side lawmaker, whose tweet earlier this month revealed the contract to the greater public. “I found strange is that it was a sole-source contract. There are other companies making electric cars.”

$12.4 million @Tesla Model 3 order just publicly noticed and I have questions, maybe you do too, what do you want to know? https://t.co/iDKWwr0npp — Ben Kallos (@kallos) December 9, 2021

Kallos said he requested a copy of the contract, but it has not been provided to him (nor has it been forwarded to Streetsblog on the grounds that it is still being finalized).

Kallos also questioned why the NYPD typically replaces vehicles after three years. “Why can’t we get five years from a police car?” he asked.

After Kallos posted on social media about the contract, members of the public raised other questions:

One reader pointed out that Chevrolet Bolts are about $10,000 cheaper. (The Department of Correction has at least one Chevy Bolt.)

Another person reminded that police officers should be encouraged to drive less, not the same amount. “I assume a huge reason given for buying Teslas will be environmental reasons [but] removing vehicles from the fleet will do far more for far cheaper,” tweeted Adam Fisher-Cox.

Others focused on whether the cars will truly be cheaper to maintain and fuel over the long haul.

In addition, the federal government has raised questions about a game mode that allows drivers to play on the large Tesla touch-screen while the car is in motion. Last month, Tesla recalled 12,000 vehicles owing to a software issue that, “may, under a certain sequence of events, result in false forward-collision warning and/or automatic emergency brake events,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported. Earlier in the fall, the agency ordered Tesla to provide more information about its so-called Full Self-Driving mode, which, presumably, police officers would not be using.

The city buys about 1,400 police cars a year. In the past, that meant standard sedans. More recently, the agency shifted to SUVs.

But there is some evidence that sedans are going to come back in style. Though the agency bought fewer cars in Fiscal Year 2020 than it has previously, 77 percent were electric or hybrid — and 92 percent of those were sedans.

The Tesla Model 3 is slowly being deployed as a police car all over the United States, with the vehicle being so novel that local papers often write about the new car on the block. Here’s a story from Nitro, West Viriginia; here’s one from Boulder; here’s one from Eden Prairie, Minn.; and here’s one from (checks notes) New York City. In all cases, the local jurisdictions cited the cars’ cost savings over the life of the vehicle and the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Under the $12.4-million contract, the city does not have to buy the Teslas, but can buy any number, up to 250, as it needs on an as-needed basis, the DCAS spokesperson said. The charging infrastructure will not be available to the public when not in use by the NYPD.