Tuesday’s Headlines: All the Junk We Buy Edition

Admit it, you buy too much crap.

Well, just in time for the holidays, the Manhattan Solid Waste Advisory Board has published a list of organizations that are accepting your no-longer-wanted items or helping you repair it.

The Department of Sanitation also has a DonateNYC program, which you can visit here.

The point is, if it works, donate it. If it doesn’t work, fix it and then donate it.

“Many Zero Waste strategies do not include an all-important element; that of reduction of new materials generated,” said advisory board Chairman Matt Civello. “Keeping things in circulation longer can have a big effect on New York City’s huge trash problem. It helps our environment by trucking less and emitting fewer greenhouse gasses, wasting less, and helps people’s budgets by making needed goods available at lower prices.”

So just like with driving, if you have a car, drive less, drive small, don’t drive.

Now to the day’s headlines:

It’s Ydanis! Post reporter David Meyer broke the story that Eric Adams had selected Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez to be Department of Transportation commissioner, but we followed really quickly, with a definitive react piece. The Daily News followed with the full statement from Adams, calling Rodriguez one of the “proven leaders who are ready to roll up their sleeves on Day One and address these issues, with a focus on making transit more equitable and efficient for all New Yorkers.” PoliticsNY also covered.

And Clarence Eckerson Jr. strung together his favorite Rodriguez Streetfilms appearances over the years: