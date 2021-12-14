Delivery Worker Killed in Crash with Truck in Illegal Loading Zone, Cops and a Witness Says

A delivery worker on a small moped was killed when he struck an illegally parked truck on a stretch of First Avenue that is known as a location where food delivery truck drivers unload their items, police and a witness said.

According to the NYPD, Salvador Navarette-Flores, 31, of The Bronx was riding his Jiajue moped on First Avenue near 76th Street at around 5:10 p.m. on Monday when he “struck a parked 2019 Freightliner box truck.”

It is unclear if Navarette-Flores was in the bike lane as he approached the intersection with 76th Street or in the furthest left lane of the roadway, as the preliminary police report said.

The witness provided pictures that show the truck operator illegally parked in the left-most travel lane. Containers of unloaded material are right up against the bike lane and in a cross-hatched no parking area at a fire hydrant.

“This is right at the spot where Fresh Direct is daily illegally parked and unloading into the roadbed,” the witness said. “You can see in the pics a worker was being interviewed by NYPD as I walked by. I wonder if NYPD Transport even bothers to ticket the FreshDirect trucks anymore.

“I always feel nervous as I pass the Fresh Direct bins placed right on the edge of the bike lane at this spot,” the witness continued.

The site is so frequently blocked by trucks that it’s even on Google Street View (see photo atop this story).

And hours after the crash, on Tuesday morning, a Fresh Direct truck driver was again unloading his wares by leaving the truck illegally parked in the westernmost travel lane, and using the bike lane as a staging area (see photo below):

Navarette-Flores was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital, where he died. The driver was interviewed, but issued no summonses, police said. The investigation is ongoing. According to Los Deliveristas Unidios, the delivery worker union, Navarette-Flores, whose nickname was “Chavita,” or “kid,” was with the group. Its spokeswoman said fellow workers are supporting Navarette-Flores’s family “during these difficult times.” (Donations are accepted here.)

Thirteen delivery workers have died this year, at least 10 in crashes. The Department of Transportation says that 2021 has been the bloodiest year since Mayor de Blasio assumed office on Jan 1, 2014 and quickly launched Vision Zero.

Someone left a memorial to Navarette-Flores on a bike rack near the crash scene. The illegal unloading is in the background of the photo:

We’ve reached out to Fresh Direct, the NYPD and DOT for more info. We will update this story if we hear back.