Friday’s Headlines: Tish Out Edition

Letitia James. File photo: Matt Cohen
We’re really going to miss Tish James in the gubernatorial free-for-all … if only because her departure will likely encourage Mayor de Blasio to run for an off that, even if you like the guy, you know he can’t possibly win.

Everyone covered the departure of James from her quest to succeed the man she helped oust — NY TimesDaily NewsNY PostWall Street JournalWashington Post — but Ross Barkan had a solid analysis of the day Kathy Hochul locked it all up.

In any event, Jumaane Williams is the progressive. Hochul is the pragmatist, that guy from Nassau County is the centrist, and de Blasio is out of room.

In other news:

  • Like us, the Daily News covered the death of pedestrian Ramon Pena-Fernandez, who was struck by an SUV driver. But unlike us, they didn’t report how dangerous roadways are in that section of The Bronx.
  • The MTA is no longer working with the transportation company Curb on Access-a Ride. (NYDN)
  • Amtrak is in trouble. (NYDN)
  • In a contentious debate, the City Council voted to give hundreds of thousands of non-citizens the right to vote in municipal elections. (NY Times, Gothamist) Brooklyn Council Member Laurie Cumbo said some of the most contentious stuff.

  • The NYPD is finally taking crime against delivery workers seriously. (NYDN)
  • Wasted space under the Brooklyn Bridge, long used for cars, is now a park. (Brooklyn Paper)
  • Gov. Hochul’s version of Gov. Cuomo’s Penn Station boondoggle is also under fire. (Gothamist)
  • In a related story, Workers Justice Project leader Hildalyn Cohen Hernandez was chosen by incoming Manhattan Borough President Mark Levin for his transition team:

  • And, finally, we enjoyed Doug Gordon’s slice-of-life thread about a crazy honking car driver on his block, but read to the end when that shot meets an incredible chaser:

