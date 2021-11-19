Friday’s Headlines: Oonee Party Edition
We spent most of the morning with Eric Adams and the crew from Oonee celebrating the launch of the company’s “mini” pod system (the same six-spot secure bike parking that the company will bring to Grand Central Terminal, as we reported in September), which was a good idea because it was a fairly slow news day (As always, CBS2’s coverage of the Oonee event had that pro-car undercurrent that cyclists should apologize for seeking to remove a single space for a car to park … even though an Oonee pod creates parking for six other vehicles — they just happen to be bikes).
Here’s the pick of the litter:
- There’s been a lot of hot air in the debate over the future regulations of outdoor dining, but here’s some more: Incoming Mayor Adams and Council Member Keith Powers want the city to allow restaurants to use propane heaters. Reminder: Burning propane increases global warming much more than a blanket. (NY Post)
- Speaking of noxious gas, the New York Times’s Jonathan Weisman considers minuscule federal subsidies to jump start the desperately needed e-bike revolution (which is old news in Europe) to be a “niche” special interest (he used the term “niche” twice for emphasis). Wait until he finds out about all the federal subsidies towards encouraging car use.
- Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer wants livable streets legend Christine Berthet on the Traffic Mobility Review Board — the body that will dole out the congestion pricing exemptions (though not on Berthet’s watch, if she’s appointed!). Politico Via Twitter.
- Cops on the Upper West Side seem to have a policy against writing moving violations against reckless car drivers. (West Side Rag)
- Everyone wants light to flood into subterranean Penn Station — but also into the process, too! (NY Post)
- The cost of the AirTrain to JFK will go up by a quarter next year to $8, further encouraging driving to the airport. (NYDN, amNY)
- The 2,5 station at Newkirk Avenue is now co-named “Little Haiti” for the Caribbean neighborhood that surrounds it. (Brooklyn Paper)
- Like Streetsblog, PoliticsNY covered this week’s Council speaker forum on open space.
- Is it us — or did Gothamist suddenly become no longer a must-read?
- The Bronx is up … with progressives. (The City)
- Hat tip (the second in two days) to Lincoln Anderson for filling out the portrait of Mablen Jones, who was run down and killed by a driver on West Street last week. (Village Sun)
- And, finally, don’t forget Sunday’s World Day of Remembrance for the victims of road violence. The local New York commemoration will be at Brooklyn Borough Hall at 3 p.m. Click here for info.