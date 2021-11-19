Friday’s Headlines: Oonee Party Edition

We spent most of the morning with Eric Adams and the crew from Oonee celebrating the launch of the company’s “mini” pod system (the same six-spot secure bike parking that the company will bring to Grand Central Terminal, as we reported in September), which was a good idea because it was a fairly slow news day (As always, CBS2’s coverage of the Oonee event had that pro-car undercurrent that cyclists should apologize for seeking to remove a single space for a car to park … even though an Oonee pod creates parking for six other vehicles — they just happen to be bikes).

Here’s the pick of the litter: