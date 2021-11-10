No Solutions After DOT Commissioner Finally Speaks With State DMV, Just Plans to Meet Again 

DOT Commissioner Hank Gutman met with his DMV counterpart to prevent crashes like the one that killed Baby Apolline Mong-Guillemin in Brooklyn. File photo: Gersh Kuntzman
DOT Commissioner Hank Gutman met with his DMV counterpart to prevent crashes like the one that killed Baby Apolline Mong-Guillemin in Brooklyn. File photo: Gersh Kuntzman

Honchos from the Department of Transportation and state Department of Motor Vehicles had an historic first meeting on Monday to “devise new, innovative strategies to address the problem of reckless drivers,” but it’s unclear what came of it — if anything. 

As Streetsblog reported, DOT Commissioner Hank Gutman requested such a meeting in an Oct. 21 letter to the DMV, leading to Gutman and DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder having this week’s “initial talk” over the phone — not a sit-down, in-person meeting — to identify the challenges of ensuring that drivers without valid licenses aren’t able to just get back behind the wheel, as did 29-year-old Tyrik Mott, a recidivist reckless and unlicensed driver who cops say drove the wrong way on a Brooklyn street on Sept. 11, crashed into another car and killed 3-month-old Apolline Mong-Guillemin and gravely injuring her mom. 

Mott, who had thousands of dollars in unpaid tickets, multiple license suspensions and arrests, and close to 100 camera-issued moving violation summonses, is among those the city considers “major violators” — egregious offenders who either fled a crash scene, did not have a valid license at the time of a crash, had three or more prior convictions, or had a prior DWI or any other prior suspension.

And of the then-94 pedestrians fatally struck by drivers at the time DOT fired off its missive, 59 percent were killed by the “major violators” — reckless drivers whom both state and city officials had repeatedly failed to get off the road. 

Chart: DOT
Chart: DOT

Gutman’s letter and request to meet for the first time with the DMV came as the city hit a tragic benchmark, marking 220 road deaths — the highest death toll at that point in the year since de Blasio took office and unveiled Vision Zero. Now, just weeks later, the death toll stands at 230 people killed on the streets of New York City, including 104 pedestrians and 17 cyclists, according to DOT.  

A spokesperson for DOT declined to provide specifics about the phone call, but said Gutman and Schroeder discussed “trends in crash statistics and fatalities,” and vowed to continue conversations to “develop new proposals to further advance the goal of street safety and save lives.”

And while advocates said they appreciate the city-state partnership to come up with solutions for curbing the rise in traffic violence, it’s ultimately on Mayor de Blasio — and Mayor-elect Eric Adams — to make streets safer.

“We appreciate the partnership and solutions that can come from the NYS DMV, but Vision Zero starts at home,” said Cory Epstein, a spokesperson for Transportation Alternatives. “The mayor controls New York City streets and can engineer them for safety. We know that street design is the strongest tool to save lives and expect this to be the number one focus for our next mayor, Eric Adams, as his administration continues and improves upon Vision Zero.”

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Families for Safe Streets Meets With Cuomo Rep to Talk DMV Reforms

By Brad Aaron |
In a meeting with representatives from Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration Tuesday, members of Families for Safe Streets called for reforms to New York State Department of Motor Vehicles protocols, with the goal of discouraging reckless driving and obtaining some measure of justice for crash victims and their families. Karen Rae, Cuomo’s deputy transportation secretary, met with relatives […]

Victims’ Families Demand Changes From DMV at Vigil for Allison Liao

By Stephen Miller |
Undeterred by the cold, nearly 100 people gathered at the corner of Main Street and Cherry Avenue in Flushing last night to remember 3-year-old Allison Liao, killed by a driver in October 2013. State DMV administrative judges had already dismissed the two tickets issued to the driver, 44-year-old Ahmad Abu-Zayedeh, before putting off a judgment at a special […]

With Opening at DMV, Cuomo Has Opportunity to Lead on Street Safety

By Stephen Miller |
With the retirement of Barbara Fiala, the top position at the Department of Motor Vehicles is vacant, giving Governor Andrew Cuomo an opportunity to appoint someone who will use the state’s oversight of driver education, training, and licensing to improve street safety and prevent traffic deaths. Fiala, 70, is a Democrat who served as Broome County […]

This Week: Demanding Traffic Justice From DAs and the DMV

By Streetsblog |
The first full week of 2015 is set to be a busy one. Tomorrow, Families For Safe Streets will demand justice from the state DMV before holding a vigil for Allison Liao. That’s not all: DOT and MTA are scheduled to update Harlem community boards this week on the complete rollout of Select Bus Service on 125th […]